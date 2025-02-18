The Athlete Lifestyle logo

UConn's Azzi Fudd shares 2-word mantra after flawless game vs South Carolina

Azzi Fudd had a stellar showing for the UConn women's basketball team in the Huskies' upset win over South Carolina, and she's basking in the moment.

UConn Huskies guards KK Arnold, Azzi Fudd, and Paige Bueckers celebrate a three-point basket against the South Carolina Gamecocks.
UConn Huskies guards KK Arnold, Azzi Fudd, and Paige Bueckers celebrate a three-point basket against the South Carolina Gamecocks. / Jeff Blake-Imagn Images
The UConn women's basketball team put on a show over the weekend, with star guard Azzi Fudd coming up big for the Huskies as they dominated South Carolina and put an end to the Gamecocks' 71-game home winning streak.

Fudd led the team in scoring with a game-high 28 points, adding five rebounds and two assists. She went 6-of-10 from beyond the arc in the 87-58 blowout win.

It was a great moment for Fudd, whose college career has been riddled with injuries, and she finally was able to put her skills on full display on the national stage.

Now that the dust has settled from Fudd's remarkable showing, she took to social media to share some candid photos from the game with a simple two-word manta of positivity.

"Staying Present ✍🏽," Fudd wrote.

The photos include several photos of Fudd launching the ball from three-point range and celebrating with her teammates and the UConn coaching staff.

Fellow Huskies star and National Player of the Year contender Paige Bueckers responded with the gift -- or "present" -- emoji.

Azzi Fudd, Paige Bueckers, UConn women's basketball
UConn women's basketball/Instagram

This season, Fudd is averaging 13.4 points, 2.0 rebounds, and 1.7 assists per game.

Up next for the No. 5 Huskies is a trip to New Jersey to take on the Seton Hall Pirates on Wednesday, February 19.

Managing Editor: Cowboys on SI - Contributor: The Athlete Lifestyle on SI, and Sporting News MMA - Contact: joshsanchez@gmail.com

