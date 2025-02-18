UConn's Azzi Fudd shares 2-word mantra after flawless game vs South Carolina
The UConn women's basketball team put on a show over the weekend, with star guard Azzi Fudd coming up big for the Huskies as they dominated South Carolina and put an end to the Gamecocks' 71-game home winning streak.
Fudd led the team in scoring with a game-high 28 points, adding five rebounds and two assists. She went 6-of-10 from beyond the arc in the 87-58 blowout win.
It was a great moment for Fudd, whose college career has been riddled with injuries, and she finally was able to put her skills on full display on the national stage.
MORE: Paige Bueckers, Azzi Fudd's picture perfect UConn final selfie together
Now that the dust has settled from Fudd's remarkable showing, she took to social media to share some candid photos from the game with a simple two-word manta of positivity.
"Staying Present ✍🏽," Fudd wrote.
The photos include several photos of Fudd launching the ball from three-point range and celebrating with her teammates and the UConn coaching staff.
MORE: Sarah Strong's mom Allison Feaster has 4-word celebration after UConn's epic win
Fellow Huskies star and National Player of the Year contender Paige Bueckers responded with the gift -- or "present" -- emoji.
This season, Fudd is averaging 13.4 points, 2.0 rebounds, and 1.7 assists per game.
Up next for the No. 5 Huskies is a trip to New Jersey to take on the Seton Hall Pirates on Wednesday, February 19.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Get out!: Eagles CB Cooper DeJean ruins gf’s Steph Wilfawn’s perfect glam prep
NBA All-Star winner: Cameron Brink slays blue miniskirt, matching crop top courtside
Still starring: Livvy Dunne flexes sparkly LSU leotard stunners despite benching
In the spotlight: Bronny James’ Parker Whitfield shares rare selfie on date night
Legacy always: Vanessa Bryant unveils shimmering triple-black Kobe kicks that rock