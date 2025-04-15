ESPN’s Molly Qerim steps outside ‘First Take’ studio in denim spring skirt, boots
It’s spring time in New York City, and that means fashion queen Molly Qerim is losing the full mink coat look for a fire new fit.
The 41-year-old Qerim is always bringing her best to ESPN’s First Take like her “back to business” minidress, and her denim must-see Canadian tuxedo, and her blinding highlighter look that you need shades to see.
She also takes her fashion seriously when she’s off work and out and about in the city like her leather miniskirt and jacket combo, and her very non-NYC cowgirl look, and a disappearing fit while attending UFC 309 at Madison Square Garden.
RELATED: ESPN ‘First Take’ host Molly Qerim slays ‘Pretty in Pink’ fit with 1980s vibe
For her latest winning outfit, the “fashionista” as co-host Stephen A. Smith called her, stepped out of the studio in a denim jacket and matching miniskirt, finished off with some brown boots for a very spring-like look in the city.
RELATED: ESPN’s Molly Qerim has identical lookalikes in stunning green fits for ad
The Emmy Award winner loves to dress well, but also have fun on the show and her social media like when she made fun of her colleague for his fails during a commercial shoot. She’s also not immune from embarrassing gaffes herself like during Super Bowl week when she said she “hates everybody.”
Qerim is also not afraid to show off her causal looks like her sweats, and she doesn’t give two effs crushing some pizza in an elevator after a long day of work.
Fall, winter, spring, summer, it doesn’t matter, Qerim is bringing the fashion heat. Mark off another winning fit for Qerim, who has had a very winning spring month so far.