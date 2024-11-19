F1 driver Bianca Bustamante stuns with Vegas makeover look
While Formula 1 is coming to Vegas this weekend in a big McLaren-Red Bull showdown, McLaren represented teen driver Bianca Bustamante already got a win off the track with her dramatic new makeover.
Bustamante is a record-breaking Filipina driver who is just 19 years old and blazing her path as a driver in a predomiantely male sport. She is a member of the McLaren Driver Development Programme and races for ART Grand Prix in F1 Academy. She participated in promotional events and filming for the Singapore F1.
She’s also quite popular with 1.6 million Instagram followers. It’s very easy to see why.
While she’s not racing for McLaren in this weekend’s F1 Grand Prix, the makeover she shared on IG was a Vegas-like jackpot.
The before look:
The after shot:
She’s truly stunning.
McLaren is currently ahead of Red Bull in the Constructors team standings, and McLaren's Lando Norris sits No. 2 behind Red Bull's Max Verstappen in the Drivers standings heading into this crucial Vegas Grand Prix this weekend.
We know who Bustamante and her new look will be cheering on.
