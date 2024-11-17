Danica Patrick is all smiles in photo with Donald Trump on his private plane
Danica Patrick posted on Instagram photos with Donald Trump.
Sitting beside the 45th president of the United States and president-elect in what appears to be Trump Force One, the Sky Sports Formula 1 commentator is wearing a black spaghetti-string top with red pants.
She captioned the post, "Exactly one year ago today I interviewed @robertfkennedyjr in Las Vegas during the f1 weekend, which was my first ever public conversation about politics. I guess you could say the rest in history based on the first photo I posted... I am so grateful for the people I have met and the friends I have made along the way. I couldn’t be more excited and more confident in the direction this country is going. That’s all. Just a reflection of how fast things move when you speak your truth and have a passion."
Other photos in her carousel post include that original interview with Robert F. Kennedy Jr., conservative political commentator Tucker Carlson, vice president-elect J.D. Vance, and another photo shaking Trump's hand with his children Donald Jr., Eric, and Tiffany standing close by the president-elect.
Trump attended UFC 309 at Madison Square Garden last night, and Patrick's next F1 race is the Las Vegas Grand Prix next weekend.
