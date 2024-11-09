Danica Patrick’s insane jigsaw puzzle cut dress for dinner date with sister
Danica Patrick continues to amaze at the age of 42.
The former IndyCar Series driver and current race analyst for Sky Sports has been on fire with her fits on and off the race track. She recently hit the Formula 1 Grand Prix event in Austin in a stunning boots, miniskirt combo for the perfect Texas salute. She followed that up by showing off her toned physique in a blue and white checkered flag fit.
She then rocked a colorful look for F1 in Mexico City with beautiful “Dia de Muertos” attire.
RELATED: Danica Patrick rocks beautiful sleeveless top, miniskirt for F1 Mexico City
Patrick topped all her fits though with her latest white and black jigsaw puzzle cut dress that may even “change colors in the sunlight.” Danica got together with her sister Brooke Selman for a dinner date and showed off her unbelievable look.
RELATED: Taylor Rooks’ stunning pink fit for Bengals-Ravens outshines teams
Patrick fills it out perfectly. It must be all those crazy workouts she’s doing.
The record-setting female driver hasn’t raced since 2018. She’s still the only woman to ever win an IndyCar Series event at the Indy Japan 300 in 2008.
While the F1 season isn’t over yet, Patrick has already crossed the finish line in first with her latest fit.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
No way: Travis Hunter, fiancée Leanna Lenne wedding date stuns Shedeur Sanders
Time flies: Livvy Dunne shows amazing LSU transformation in two photos
New Miss: Lane Kiffin’s daughter Landry stuns in low-cut corset all-black fit
Hot mama: Ciara’s fire all-red fit has Vanessa Bryant dropping lots of heart emojis
Silencio: ESPN’s Molly Qerim’s full-length checkered stunner would silence Stephen A.