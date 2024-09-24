Fans roast Joe Burrow’s viral Monday Night Football outfit after Bengals loss
Joe Burrow isn’t afraid to be bold with his fashion or blonde hairdos. Just look at his backless blazer he wore when he walked the runway over the summer in Paris with former LSU teammate and Minnesota Vikings star wide receiver Justin Jefferson.
So his Monday Night Football fit didn’t hit the radar of The Athlete Lifestyle On SI as anything that outrageous in trendy cargo pants (which are very much back) with a matching just-as-trendy vest, a pink T-shirt, and hot pink Vans.
Social media fans, however, crushed his look, both when it first dropped on the Cincinnati Bengals social media handles, and then when it was reposted by other handles after falling to 0-3 after losing to the Washington Commanders, 38-33. Ironically, it was LSU rookie and fellow Heisman Trophy winner Jayden Daniels that took him down.
The X, formerly Twitter, version of his NFL pregame runway already has 9 million views, with other versions garnering millions more.
His look was universally panned by users. Many were inappropriate, but there were plenty more to choose from.
“Still too concerned with outfits instead of fundamentals,” one user wrote on Instagram. Another commenter noted, “Tell me why he is wearing an outfit I owned in 2003.”
The burns on X were even more biting, and there was a consistent theme of the roasting: boyband wannabe.
“Bro a part time backup dancer or what?”
“Looks like he's ready to be Saved by the Bell.”
“Burrow looking like a backstreet boy”
“Is he playing in MNF or backup dancing for NSYNC?”
It was a rough night for Burrow and the Bengals, and another theme was that somehow his bold style would impact their overall record.
“Bengals are going to finish 7-10 if he keeps dressing like this,” one user wrote on X, and there were many NSFW iterations of that same sentiment.
In the end, having a bold and unique fashion sense is part of the fabric of The Athlete Lifestyle in 2024. Unfortunately, that also opens up big-time stars like Burrow to haters and trolls when things don’t go well.
If he was 3-0, maybe fans would be celebrating his sick Backstreet Boys fit.
