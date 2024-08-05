The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Flau'jae smolders in white bikini on Croatian vacation (PHOTOS)

The LSU basketball star, rapper, and social media influencer is enjoying her boat-life European adventure from Croatia to Greece in a stunning two-piece.

Matthew Graham

Mar 3, 2024: LSU Lady Tigers guard Flau'jae Johnson celebrates a score against the Kentucky Wildcats during the second half at Pete Maravich Assembly Center.
Mar 3, 2024: LSU Lady Tigers guard Flau'jae Johnson celebrates a score against the Kentucky Wildcats during the second half at Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

Last year it was Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese that transcended women’s college basketball. Flau’jae Johnson and Paige Bueckers aren’t waiting for the start of the season to become household names.

As the LSU Lady Tiger’s star continues to rise, she’s enjoying some rest and relaxation with friends off the coast of Dubrovnik, Croatia, and as to be expected, doing it in style in a stylish white bikini and matching crochet cover-up.

The social media stunner also passed the time away with friends on their luxurious boat with the TikTok trend of “just give me my money.”

The rapper and burgeoning business woman also did her prerequisite summer dump over the weekend.

Flau’jae’s fellow LSU peers and social media A-listers Livvy Dunne and Angel Reese have been dominating the summer headlines. It was time for Flau’jae to have them move aside.

