Flau'jae smolders in white bikini on Croatian vacation (PHOTOS)
Last year it was Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese that transcended women’s college basketball. Flau’jae Johnson and Paige Bueckers aren’t waiting for the start of the season to become household names.
As the LSU Lady Tiger’s star continues to rise, she’s enjoying some rest and relaxation with friends off the coast of Dubrovnik, Croatia, and as to be expected, doing it in style in a stylish white bikini and matching crochet cover-up.
The social media stunner also passed the time away with friends on their luxurious boat with the TikTok trend of “just give me my money.”
— Enjoy more of Flau’jae’s fabulous time on The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Oh no!: Flau’jae’s moms serves perfect humble pie about leaving LSU for WNBA
Dynamic duo: Flau’jae, Bueckers stun courtside in slamming fits at WNBA All-Star Game
The rapper and burgeoning business woman also did her prerequisite summer dump over the weekend.
Flau’jae’s fellow LSU peers and social media A-listers Livvy Dunne and Angel Reese have been dominating the summer headlines. It was time for Flau’jae to have them move aside.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Squeaky sweet: Femke Bol’s Mickey Mouse voices goes viral after destroying Team USA
Sizzlin’ Simone: Biles flaunts skimpy ‘TEAM USA’ shorts with Jordan Chiles
Sprinting stunner: Meet Ewa Swoboda: Viral tattooed Polish sprinter and Barbie model
GOATS unite: Livvy Dunne’s throwback photos with Simone Biles are adorably awesome
$$$: How much gold is in a 2024 Olympic gold medal and what is one worth?