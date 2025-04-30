Gabby Thomas drops glam selfie in shoestring top taking break from track
Gabby Thomas is in full beast mode for track season. She’s been crushing it, even winning a $100K and busting a move with a dance on the podium. Now, she’s taking a quick break from the track to get in glam selfie in a fire fit.
The 28-year-old has had quite an amazing past year from winning three gold medal in the 2024 Summer Games in Paris, to appearing on ESPN’s College GameDay, to being the Grand Marshal of the NYC Marathon, to getting engaged to longtime boyfriend Spencer McManes with a giant rock she’s been flaunting. Even WNBA star Angel Reese was swooning over Thomas.
RELATED: Olympic champ Gabby Thomas flexes private jet lifestyle with beaming smile
As track season started, Thomas crushed her relay back on the Texas Longhorns track while wearing a can’t-miss neon track suit, and then won the first-ever Grand Slam Track event in Kingston, Jamaica, where she won that big prize.
RELATED: Gabby Thomas turns heads with Texas cowgirl fit atop a horse
With the season in full swing, Thomas showed off again off the track where she was back with a fit fire in her shoestring polka-dot top on all glammed out.
Thomas has said she wants to compete in 2028 in the Los Angeles Olympics. She will no doubt be one of the faces of the Games should she choose to.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
First Lady!: Steve Sarkisian’s wife Loreal stuns in first public outing since baby
Ex-wife too!: Shedeur, Shilo celebrate making NFL with mom Pilar, Deion in epic pic
Brotherly love: Shedeur, Shilo have funny ‘wager’ playing tennis during NFL draft
Holy moly: Texas star Quinn Ewers’ insane NFL draft hunting room looks bonkers
Dethroned: Paige, Clark crushed by surprising No. 1 WNBA social media star