Gabby Thomas drops glam selfie in shoestring top taking break from track

The three-time Olympic gold medalist sprinter crushes off the track as well in her latest fit.

Matt Ryan

Team USA Red athlete Gabby Thomas (7083) walks the track ahead of the 1600 meter relay invitational at the Clyde Littlefield Texas Relays at Mike A. Myers Stadium on Saturday, March 29, 2025.
Team USA Red athlete Gabby Thomas (7083) walks the track ahead of the 1600 meter relay invitational at the Clyde Littlefield Texas Relays at Mike A. Myers Stadium on Saturday, March 29, 2025. / Aaron E. Martinez/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Gabby Thomas is in full beast mode for track season. She’s been crushing it, even winning a $100K and busting a move with a dance on the podium. Now, she’s taking a quick break from the track to get in glam selfie in a fire fit.

The 28-year-old has had quite an amazing past year from winning three gold medal in the 2024 Summer Games in Paris, to appearing on ESPN’s College GameDay, to being the Grand Marshal of the NYC Marathon, to getting engaged to longtime boyfriend Spencer McManes with a giant rock she’s been flaunting. Even WNBA star Angel Reese was swooning over Thomas.

Gabby Thomas
Thomas put in some serious work in the offseason training. / Gabby Thomas/Instagram

As track season started, Thomas crushed her relay back on the Texas Longhorns track while wearing a can’t-miss neon track suit, and then won the first-ever Grand Slam Track event in Kingston, Jamaica, where she won that big prize.

Gabby Thomas
Gabby Thomas/Instagram

With the season in full swing, Thomas showed off again off the track where she was back with a fit fire in her shoestring polka-dot top on all glammed out.

Gabby Thomas
Gabby Thomas/Instagram

Thomas has said she wants to compete in 2028 in the Los Angeles Olympics. She will no doubt be one of the faces of the Games should she choose to.

Gabby Thomas
IMAGO / Focus Images

Published
Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

