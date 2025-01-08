The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Gabby Thomas wow on Vogue cover, bold fits for ‘dream’ photos

The three-time Olympic gold medalist track star shows off some sizzling looks for the magazine.

Matt Ryan

Gabby Thomas (USA) celebrates after winning the women's 4x400m relay final during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games.
Gabby Thomas (USA) celebrates after winning the women's 4x400m relay final during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games. / Andrew Nelles-Imagn Images

2024 couldn’t have gone any better for Gabby Thomas, and 2025 is starting out with a bang for her with a “dream” cover photo shoot for Vogue magazine.

The three-time gold medalist at the 2024 Olympics Games in Paris showed her style throughout the year with viral looks like her Daisy Dukes and cowboy boots at ESPN’s College GameDay, and her fire miniskrit and boots combo at Formula 1 Austin, and her vacation bikinis with boyfriend Spencer McManes, and her jaw-dropping one-piece swimsuit for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.

Those were just a few of the eye-catching looks for 28-year-old Thomas last year. The star from Texas even caught they eye of Angel Reese who was astounded by how beautiful she is.

RELATED: Gabby Thomas flaunts legs in miniskirt, matching crop top jacket in NYC

Thomas started 2025 with a “sprint” back on the track, flaunting her insane abs in a crop top workout fit, and now dropping her big Vogue moment with the cover and some bold looks (scroll through below).

Gabby Thomas
Gabby Thomas/Instagram

RELATED: Simone Biles shines in sparkly minidress with husband Jonathan Owens

Thomas wrote the following: “Somebody pinch me because I must be dreaming! Thank you @voguemagazine for the cover and story. This is such an honor. 🫶🏽“

What an honor for Gabby Thomas. Congratulations to her.

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

First Lady smokin’: Steve Sarkisian’s wife Loreal rocks shoestring tank in all-black fit

WAG roar: Dan Campbell’s wife Holly stun in unique black fit at Lions-Vikings game

No. 1 Dunne: Livvy Dunne’s sister Julz’s gold LSU cowgirl fit, superfan antics win meet

Pure class: Kobe Bryant’s daughter Natalia stuns in elegant low-cut dress

New shade of purple: WNBA star Cameron Brink wows in Unrivaled Lunar Owls uni

Published
Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Home/Fashion