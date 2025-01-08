Gabby Thomas wow on Vogue cover, bold fits for ‘dream’ photos
2024 couldn’t have gone any better for Gabby Thomas, and 2025 is starting out with a bang for her with a “dream” cover photo shoot for Vogue magazine.
The three-time gold medalist at the 2024 Olympics Games in Paris showed her style throughout the year with viral looks like her Daisy Dukes and cowboy boots at ESPN’s College GameDay, and her fire miniskrit and boots combo at Formula 1 Austin, and her vacation bikinis with boyfriend Spencer McManes, and her jaw-dropping one-piece swimsuit for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.
Those were just a few of the eye-catching looks for 28-year-old Thomas last year. The star from Texas even caught they eye of Angel Reese who was astounded by how beautiful she is.
Thomas started 2025 with a “sprint” back on the track, flaunting her insane abs in a crop top workout fit, and now dropping her big Vogue moment with the cover and some bold looks (scroll through below).
Thomas wrote the following: “Somebody pinch me because I must be dreaming! Thank you @voguemagazine for the cover and story. This is such an honor. 🫶🏽“
What an honor for Gabby Thomas. Congratulations to her.
