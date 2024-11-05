Gabby Thomas sports ‘Vote’ one-piece bathing suit for Election Day post
Gabby Thomas is rocking the vote message in a jaw-dropping bathing suit for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit.
It was announced the three-time Olympic gold medalist sprinter would pose for SI Swimsuit, and she first showed off a stunning peach bathing suit in a cross legged pose.
The 27-year-old clearly isn’t afraid to show off her incredible physique as she recently flaunted a ton of her abs in bikinis while on vacation with longtime boyfriend Spencer McManes in the Maldives.
RELATED: Meet Gabby Thomas, SI Swimsuit’s Newest Athlete
On Election Day 2024, Thomas did her best to get the message out there for people to vote with this blue one-piece bathing suit with the word “VOTE” on the back from SI Swimsuit.
If that doesn’t make you want to vote, nothing will. That’s a great look from the Texas native Thomas.
Here’s what SI Swimsuit said about Thomas gracing their issue:
“Gabby Thomas has sprinted her way towards three gold medals at the 2024 Paris Games and now she's sprinting onto the SI Swimsuit set as our newest athlete feature for the 2025 issue! 🏃♀️.”
“Gabby brings her powerful presence and grace to the world both on the track and beyond. We're so proud to welcome her to the SI Swimsuit family as an inspiring athlete with extraordinary talent and a profound impact for all ✨.”
Make sure to check back to SI Swimsuit to see all of Thomas’ looks. And as directed by Thomas, go vote.
