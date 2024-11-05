Gabby Thomas stuns in peach bathing suit for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue
Gabby Thomas continues to grow her star power since taking home three gold medals in the 2024 Summer Games in Paris.
The 27-year-old sprinter was just the grand marshal for NYC Marathon where she flaunted her flawless legs in a miniskirt and matching top fit, and ran to get a very colorful bagel breakfast sandwich.
Thomas recently showed off her bikini body in a trip to the Maldives with boyfriend Spencer McManes, but now will do it for the world famous Sport Illustrated Swimsuit. She teased the featured issue in a peach one-piece bathing suit while sitting cross legged.
SI Swimsuit announced, “Gabby Thomas has sprinted her way towards three gold medals at the 2024 Paris Games and now she's sprinting onto the SI Swimsuit set as our newest athlete feature for the 2025 issue! 🏃♀️.”
“Gabby brings her powerful presence and grace to the world both on the track and beyond. We're so proud to welcome her to the SI Swimsuit family as an inspiring athlete with extraordinary talent and a profound impact for all ✨.”
What an honor for Thomas. She no doubt will slay her poses as she always does.
Make sure to check back with SI Swimsuit to see all her photos.
