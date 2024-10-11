Gabby Thomas posts incredible abs bikini bombshell vacation photo
Gabby Thomas has been flaunting her physique on social media throughout her much-deserved vacation to the Maldives.
Thomas is taking time off with longtime boyfriend Spencer McManes and is giving us a rare glimpse into the couple’s relationship with a ton of photos and videos. Thomas showed off a ‘spicy’ bikini dance video with a shirtless McManes on TikTok after apparently they got “cut off” after a third spicy margarita.
The 27-year-old track star hasn’t been shy showing off the body of a three-time Olympic gold medalist. When she arrived Thomas posted a breathtaking bikini photo from the couple’s crazy ocean villa suite, and even got in a few gym selfies while flexing her abs in a sports bra.
The latest photo of her on vacation while sipping on a coconut drink on the beach, however, is the best yet. She captioned it, “You think you just fell out of a coconut tree?? 🥥“
That’s like eight-pack abs she’s got going on. Plenty of people would fall out of a coconut tree if they spotted her while up in one.
Thomas and McManes have been together since 2022. While he was there to support her in Paris this summer, this is the most we’ve seen of McManes and Thomas together in public.
Thomas is also taking a break from her other job in the healthcare industry. She holds a bachelor’s degree in neurobiology from Harvard University and a master’s degree in public health from the University of Texas Health Science Center.
Thomas (and McManes) look like she’s having a great time. She certainly looks great.
