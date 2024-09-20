Gabby Williams wears viral meme Kamala Harris shirt for WNBA fit
Gabby Williams has always spoken her mind, and it seems like that extends to her WNBA pregame fits too.
The Seattle Storm are playing the Phoenix Mercury in the WNBA preseason finale in Phoenix, so Williams decided to wear a Kamala Harris shirt with the popular viral sensation meme of the Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate saying, “You think you just fell out of a coconut tree?”
The quote became extremely popular among her supporters, with many referring to her campaign for president as “Operation Coconut Tree,” and it led to many memes and mashup videos on TikTok and other social platforms.
The popular WNBA player, who returned to the league after a star turn on the French national team at the Olympic Games Paris 2024, leading them to a silver medal after almost upsetting Team USA, wore a T-shirt version in her always top-notch fashion sense. The Storm forward accompanied the look with black-and-white Nikes, fashionable shades, and her usual black-and-gray Louis Vuitton bag with her new stylish hairdo tied back.
As of this posting, the Storm and Mercury still were playing for WNBA playoff positioning. The Storm were in the No. 5 position, and the Mercury were slotted in at No. 7 spot.
The 28 year old is a dual citizen in France and the United States, and it probably wasn’t lost on her that Arizona is a swing state.
On the court, the forward has been finding her form, posting impressive stat lines her last four games, including 22 points against the Los Angeles Sparks earlier in the week.
It’ll be interesting to see what she does in the WNBA playoffs, both with her pregame fits and during the game.
