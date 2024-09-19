Dwyane Wade’s daughter Kaavia rocks Angel Reese-gifted school fit
You’re never too young to recognize greatness, and 5-year-old Kaavia Union-Wade is honoring one of her basketball favorites in style.
No, not her dad, former NBA point guard Dwyane Wade. In a photo shared to Dwyane’s Instagram Story, Kaavia’s school day fit comprises of a T-shirt with print images of Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese. The images consist of Reese on the court, as well as one of her famed tunnel fits. The fit is completed with a pink backpack, as well as a pink Barbie lunchbox.
A message on the Story reading “We appreciate the package” suggests that Reese sent them the stylish pink gear personally.
Reese herself caught wind of the story and sent the family some love back, saying “such a cutie! Love her.”
Though Reese herself is out for the remainder of the Sky’s regular season after a wrist injury that required surgery, the WNBA rookie hasn’t taken any breaks. In the days since her surgery, which took place last Tuesday, September 10, she’s been supporting her teammates at practice, as well as recording her new podcast, “Unapologetically Angel.”
Fans can tune in this Thursday night at 7 p.m. ET, as the Sky takes on the Connecticut Sun in the final game of the regular WNBA season.
