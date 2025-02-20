Genie Bouchard reveals inspiration for Pickleball Slam miniskirt fit
Tennis star turned pickleball pro and influencer Genie Bouchard hit up Sin City over the weekend to participate in the star-studded Pickleball Slam for The Duel in the Desert alongside tennis legends Andy Roddick, Andre Agassi, and Steffi Graf.
For the special event, Genie did what she usually does by turning heads on and off the court.
When it came to matchday, Genie pulled up to the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in an eye-catching New Balance kit. The standout kit had a forest green and volt green color scheme.
MORE: Genie Bouchard turns heads in see-through top in Vegas for Pickleball Slam
On Wednesday, Genie shared her inspiration for the look with her 2.3 million followers on Instagram.
"Thoughts on my Australian safari themed outfit?" Genie asked.
MORE: Genie Bouchard shares jaw-dropping 'Clueless' fit in thigh-high stockings
Earlier in the month, Genie raved about the fit in another post on the 'Gram following a tournament in Tucson, Arizona.
MORE: Genie Bouchard ditches pickleball for stunning miniskirt, boots in NYC selfie
"I may not have won the tournament but at least I had the cutest outfit," she wrote.
And what a look it was.
Genie racked up several accolades throughout her tennis career. She was a runner-up at Wimbledon and reached the semifinals of the Australian and French Open.
But now, pickleball is life.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Get out!: Eagles CB Cooper DeJean ruins gf’s Steph Wilfawn’s perfect glam prep
NBA All-Star winner: Cameron Brink slays blue miniskirt, matching crop top courtside
Still starring: Livvy Dunne flexes sparkly LSU leotard stunners despite benching
In the spotlight: Bronny James’ Parker Whitfield shares rare selfie on date night
Legacy always: Vanessa Bryant unveils shimmering triple-black Kobe kicks that rock