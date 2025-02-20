The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Genie Bouchard reveals inspiration for Pickleball Slam miniskirt fit

Tennis and pickleball pro Genie Bouchard wore an eye-catching miniskirt for the Pickleball Slam in Las Vegas and recently revealed her inspiration for the fit.

Josh Sanchez

Canadian tennis player Genie Bouchard arrives at the Red Carpet for the ESPYS.
Canadian tennis player Genie Bouchard arrives at the Red Carpet for the ESPYS. / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Tennis star turned pickleball pro and influencer Genie Bouchard hit up Sin City over the weekend to participate in the star-studded Pickleball Slam for The Duel in the Desert alongside tennis legends Andy Roddick, Andre Agassi, and Steffi Graf.

For the special event, Genie did what she usually does by turning heads on and off the court.

When it came to matchday, Genie pulled up to the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in an eye-catching New Balance kit. The standout kit had a forest green and volt green color scheme.

On Wednesday, Genie shared her inspiration for the look with her 2.3 million followers on Instagram.

"Thoughts on my Australian safari themed outfit?" Genie asked.

Tennis and pickleball star Genie Bouchard
Genie Bouchard / Instagram

Earlier in the month, Genie raved about the fit in another post on the 'Gram following a tournament in Tucson, Arizona.

"I may not have won the tournament but at least I had the cutest outfit," she wrote.

And what a look it was.

Genie racked up several accolades throughout her tennis career. She was a runner-up at Wimbledon and reached the semifinals of the Australian and French Open.

But now, pickleball is life.

Josh Sanchez
JOSH SANCHEZ

Managing Editor: Cowboys on SI - Contributor: The Athlete Lifestyle on SI, and Sporting News MMA - Contact: joshsanchez@gmail.com

