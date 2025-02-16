The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Genie Bouchard turns heads in see-through top in Vegas for Pickleball Slam

Tennis and pickleball pro Genie Bouchard hit Las Vegas for the Pickleball Slam and showed out in an eye-catching fit perfect for Sin City.

Josh Sanchez

LPGA golfer Michelle Wie West and Canadian tennis player Genie Bouchard arrive at the Red Carpet for the ESPYs.
LPGA golfer Michelle Wie West and Canadian tennis player Genie Bouchard arrive at the Red Carpet for the ESPYs. / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

The Pickleball Slam is back for a third time and this time it is taking place in Las Vegas with Genie Bouchard, Andy Roddick, Andre Agassi, and Steffi Graf participating in a mixed doubles match dubbed The Duel in the Desert to headline the event with a $1 million purse on the line.

Genie will join John Isner while Graf joins Mardy Fish in a match earlier in the day.

Roddick and Agassi will also go head-to-head.

Ahead of Sunday evening's showdown, all of the stars pulled up to the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino for photo ops and to promote the event, with Bouchard turning heads in a fit made for Sin City.

Genie was rocking a see-through top with black denim and boots to complete her look.

Genie Bouchard Pickleball Slam 3
Genie Bouchard / Instagram

During Saturday's promo, Genie also find time to sit down at the poker table and get in a few hands while chopping it up with fellow players.

Of course, the Pickleball Slam 3 branding was strong.

Genie Bouchard playing poker in Las Vegas ahead of the Pickleball Slam
Genie Bouchard / Instagram

Genie Bouchard PIckleball Slam 3
Genie Bouchard / Instagram

That's some quality mental prep.

Genie racked up several accolades throughout her tennis career. She was a runner-up at Wimbledon and reached the semifinals of the Australian and French Open.

But now, pickleball is life.

Published |Modified
JOSH SANCHEZ

Managing Editor: Cowboys on SI - Contributor: The Athlete Lifestyle on SI, and Sporting News MMA - Contact: joshsanchez@gmail.com

