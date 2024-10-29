The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Gleyber Torres' wife Elizabeth Rodriguez rocks custom World Series bomber jacket

Elizabeth Torres, the wife of New York Yankees star Gleyber Torres, rocked a custom World Series bomber jacket and miniskirt for Game 3 against the Dodgers in the Bronx.

Josh Sanchez

New York Yankees second base Gleyber Torres speaks to media during workout day at Dodgers Stadium.
New York Yankees second base Gleyber Torres speaks to media during workout day at Dodgers Stadium. / Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images
After the Los Angeles Dodgers jumped out to a 2-0 lead over the New York Yankees in the 2024 World Series, the action shifts to the Bronx.

The Yanks will look to get back on track at home and they'll have the strong support of their loved ones.

For Gleyber Torres, that means having his wife, Elizabeth Torres, and son in attendance for Game 3 at Yankee Stadium on Monday night.

Elizabeth dressed for the occassion with an incredible custom bomber jacket sporting Torres' name. Her and their son rocked matching jackets on their way into the stadium.

She shared a look at the jackets on social media.

Elizabeth Rodriguez, Gleyber Torres, New York Yankees, MLB WAGs
Elizabeth Rodriguez/Instagram

Elizabeth Rodriguez, Gleyber Torres, New York Yankees, MLB WAGs
Elizabeth Rodriguez/Instagram

Elizabeth and Gleyber are high school sweethearts. They were married in April 2017 in their home country of Venezuela.

The couple has one son together, named Ethan, who was born in March 2022.

