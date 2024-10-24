Carlos Rodon's wife Ashley raves about 'fun' Yankees season; WAGs bond
The New York Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers kick off the 2024 World Series on Friday night and the world will be watching to see who strikes first in the MLB showdown.
One person who will be paying more attention than most is Ashley Rodon, the wife of New York Yankees starter Carlos Rodon.
Ashley has been loving the MLB season and watching her husband and the Yankees make their run to the Fall Classic, saying she's never had so much "fun" during a season.
MORE: Gerrit Cole's wife threw nothing but heat in her fashion fits for Yankees ALCS series
One of the reasons Ashley has been enjoying the season more than normal is the growing bond between the Yankees WAGs, especially Amy Cole, the wife of fellow starting pitcher Gerrit Cole.
"Gerrit Cole's wife, Amy, has probably become one of my best friends on the team, just because, naturally, you know how it is, like 'pitcher's wives,'" she said on a podcast with Dymin Lynn, the wife of MLB pitcher Lance Lynn.
"We sit together every game, and that's probably made it one of the more special parts of this all, it's like I've got my buddy next to me every day and it's fun. I've probably never had this much fun with baseball. It's been really great."
MORE: Ronald Acuna Jr.'s wife Maria Laborde works out in tiny tennis skirt, sports bra
Having someone to watch a game with always makes the games more enjoyable, and it seems like the Yankees wives are doing things right.
We'll see if they have something to celebrate after Friday night's Game 1, which is scheduled to begin at 8:08 p.m. ET at Dodgers Stadium.
There is no word on when Carlos Rodon will pitch during the series.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Texas stunner: Gabby Thomas flaunts legs in Daisy Dukes on ‘College Gameday’
Hooray!: Livvy Dunne brimming with excitement after MLB star proposes in Italy
Kiss the chef: Josh Allen’s gf Hailee Steinfeld turns up the heat in shoestring tank
FTW F1: Danica Patrick’s F1 fit in boots, miniskirt is perfect Texas salute
NFL WAG wins: Ciara steals Russell Wilson’s QB1 thunder with insane fit post