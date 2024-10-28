Yankees GM Brian Cashman’s daughter Gracie reinvents pinstripes in fly fit for Game 3
The New York Yankees look to finally strike back after losing the first two games of the World Series to the Los Angeles Dodgers in LA.
The Dodgers used Game 1 heroics from Freddie Freeman and continued to hit the ball well in Game 2, but with the action shifting back to the Big Apple there is hope that the Yanks can get back on the right track.
One of the people who will be cheering on the Yankees in the Bronx on Monday night is Gracie Cashman, the daughter of general manager Brian Cashman.
Gracie reinvented the pinstripes with a fashionable cardigan and knee-high boots as she pulled up to Yankee Stadium in style.
Gracie, who hosts the interview series "The Story of My Number" on the YES Network, was not in attendance for the first two games of the World Series in Los Angeles because of production for season 2 of the series getting underway.
However, with the action shifting to the Bronx, Gracie will be in attendance at Yankee Stadium.
Cashman and company will be hopeful that Gracie can prove to be a good luck charm for New York, which finds itself in an early 0-2 hole.
