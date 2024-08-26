Golf stunner Paige Spiranac sizzles, gets emotional at NASCAR race (VIDEO)
Paige Spiranac has no problem getting fans to notice her.
Over the weekend at NASCAR’s Coke Zero Sugar 400 at the Daytona International Speedway, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue model, who was on the cover in May, and golf social media superstar was the honorary pace car rider.
As is usually the case, Spiranac turned heads with her fit: a midriff-baring, cut-up black T-shirt, jean shorts, and cowboy hat.
The highlight for the popular influencer, with 4 million followers on Instagram and 1.6 million on TikTok, was the actual moment she got to be in the pace car to start the race, with first-time winner Harrison Burton eventually taking the checkered flag.
“I am emotional,” said Spiranac getting a little choked up, “because that was one of the coolest things I have ever done… oh my god. Big NASCAR girl. The biggest.”
The 31-year-old brand builder also recently told FOX Business that the secret to her success is not being afraid to say yes to different opportunities.
“There’s a lot of opportunities that come through your door and always respond back as quickly and as soon as you can,” she confided. “Second, say yes to a lot of different opportunities. That’s something that I have done throughout my career, where there are times when you’re scared, and you don’t feel like you’re capable, and there is imposter syndrome, and everything is [telling] you, ‘No, don’t do it, don’t do it, don’t do it.’ But the best thing to do is to do it.”
Having the honor of being a pace car rider seems like an opportunity Spiranac is glad she said yes to.
