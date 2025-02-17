Hailee Steinfeld stuns in never-before-seen photo from Josh Allen's MVP night
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen made his highly-anticipated red carpet debut with fiancée Hailee Steinfeld earlier this month on what turned out to be a massive night for the star signal-caller.
Allen capped off the night by winning the NFL MVP Award in what was a shock to many in attendance and those watching at home.
Hailee Steinfeld was enjoying the night from the seats of the storied Saenger Theater in New Orleans, and photos are continuing to surface from her eventuful night.
Josie Clayton, a senior at senior at Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology in Virginia, was named the NFL Flag Football Player of the Year.
On her big night, she posed for a candid photo with Steinfeld that she recently shared on Instagram.
What a great way to celebrate your big night.
Steinfeld and Allen have been linked since May 2023. A few months later, the pair was seen in Los Cabos over Fourth of July Weekend, showing some PDA during their pool time.
They had been quiet about their relationship and avoided public statements or many appearances together, but Allen did share a photo of the two together in Paris on his Instagram account this summer. He captioned the post, "Onward."
Allen and Steinfeld got engaged on November 29, 2024.
