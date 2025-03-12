Hailey Van Lith flexes custom Kobe sneakers with awesome message before March Madness
March Madness is right around the corner, and the women's basketball tournament has been growing in popularity. One person who has been a part of the ride is TCU star Hailey Van Lith.
Van Lith, who was the only college basketball player to represent the United States in the 2024 Paris Olympics, is finishing up her college career with the Horned Frogs.
After a down year with the LSU Tigers, Van Lith bounced back in a major way by helping TCU win the Big 12 conference championship.
MORE: TCU star Hailey Van Lith stuns in denim miniskirt, luxury bag
Van Lith recently revealed that one of the inspirations for her career has been NBA legend Kobe Bryant. In a series of videos on Instagram, Van Lith showed off custom Kobe sneakers that were gifted to her by a high school teammate along with why Kobe has inspired her journey along the way.
MORE: Hailey Van Lith rocks schoolgirl look with pigtails, glasses at Mavs game
The Mamba Mentality remains undefeated.
MORE: WNBA star Angel Reese swoons over Hailey Van Lith's stunning miniskirt fit
Van Lith is reminding everyone of why she was considered one of the best scorers and guard in the nation at Louisville.
This season, the senior guard is averaging 17.4 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 5.5 assists per game.
Up next for the conference champions is learning who and where they will play on Selection Sunday. And with Van Lith's unmatched style, you know she's bringing the heat with her fit.
