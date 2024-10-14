Hanna Cavinder, Haley crown themselves basketball royalty in Miami Hurricanes glam photos
If you think the Cavinder twins look good in their Miami Hurricans uniforms, they might quote Billie Eilish at you: “You should see me in a crown.”
The Miami Hurricanes women’s basketball team posted their team glam photos on Sunday, October 13, and each player’s formal headshot also comes with a sillier snap. Haley and Hanna, 23, both chose to sport crowns in their photos, much to the delight of commenters.
The twins rose to prominence through their joint TikTok account, which has 4.5 million followers, and their fans were quick to shower them with compliments on the official ‘Canes Instagram page.
“Stunning pics and you look amazing and good luck on the upcoming season,” one follower commented on Haley’s photo. “QUEEEENS,” said a fan in the comments on Hanna’s official picture. One follower chimed in with a supportive "Go canes🔥🔥🔥🔥," and another mentioned his growing fandom: "I want to see yall play in a real game 🔥."
The Hurricanes page posted 13 stunning black and white photos of the 2024-2025 lineup, which includes: Lemyah Hylton, Jasmyne Robe, Natalija Marshall, Daniela Abies, Leah Harmon, Darrione Rogers, Simone Pelish, Sophia Zulich, Nay Adams, and Cameron Williams. All the players were looking fierce and ready for a great season.
In addition to their basketball careers, the twins have also taken on several entrepreneurial endeavors, including athleisure makeup line Hustle Beauty and a fitness app called Twogether Fitness that will launch in May.
