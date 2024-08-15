Haley, Hanna Cavinder twins busting moves in Miami Hurricane gym (VIDEO)
Back to life. Back to reality.
Not only a great opener in the 1989 Soul II Soul smash hit “Back to Life,” but also the truth for many college students heading back to school. And it looks like Haley and Hanna Cavinder have joined the mix returning to the Miami Hurricanes campus after posting stunning photos (and of course a dance routine in bikinis) from the Bahamas.
How did the Cavinder twins celebrate going back to school? Another dance routine of course! This time it was on the Hurricanes basketball court, in what looks like their practice gear.
The Cavinder twins are returning for their final season for the women’s basketball team, where both Haley and Hanna are looking to have significant roles on the Hurricanes after a disappointing 19-12 campaign last season, failing to make the NCAA tournament.
Whatever happens on the court, the Cavinder twins continue to build their brand and NIL empire off of it, one dance routine social media post at a time.
