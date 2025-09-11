Iced-out Jayden Daniels arrives at Lambeau Field for Commanders-Packers
Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels is making his first trip to Lambeau Field to face the Green Bay Packers on Thursday Night Football. He certainly arrived in style.
Daniels and the 1-0 Commanders looked the part of the team that made the NFC Championship last season in a loss to the eventual Super Bowl champs the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 1 with a 21-6 win over the New York Giants. The Packers may have looked even better, crushing the Detroit Lions in the opener.
The 24-year-old Daniels won Rookie of the Year last season as the No. 2 overall draft pick out of the LSU Tigers. Now, he’ll try to be first Washington quarterback to win at the historic stadium since Jay Schroeder in 1988… nearly 40 years ago!
Daniels looked clam and ready to go with his headphones and all his bling on as he made his entrance.
It should be a great matchup between Daniels and Packers quarterback Jordan Love, who both could be battling for a long time in the NFC.
It all starts tonight in the historic setting.
