Does Commanders star QB Jayden Daniels have a girlfriend?
If it were up to Jayden Daniels’ mom the Washington Commanders superstar quarterback may not have a girlfriend during his playing career.
The Commanders selected Daniels as the No. 2 overall pick in the 2024 NFL out of the LSU Tigers and he’s developed into an NFL superstar.
Before he played in the league, his mom Regina Jackson appeared on Prime Video's The Money Game, which followed the school's star athletes and how they managed new NIL (name, image, likeness) deals, and expressed her concern with “them girls” getting their hooks into the quarterback.
The 24-year-old Daniels has been on a date — with his mom at a third wheel while in Miami. She also hilariously sat between him and USC basketball star JuJu Watkins during the NCAA tournament.
Speaking of Watkins, if Daniels has a girlfriend he’s been most closely linked to Watkins as he was spotted walking out with her during her birthday party in July.
If there was a perfect fit for Daniels that mom should approve of it would be Watkins who is a future WNBA superstar and a brand’s dream. They’d be a major power couple.
Right now, Daniels if focused on his second NFL season after leading the Commanders to the NFC Championship Game last season. It was a good start with a 21-6 win over the New York Giants in Week 1, but they have a true test at the Green Bay Packers on Thursday Night Football.
Jayden’s mom will no doubt be there watching her son on and off the football field.
