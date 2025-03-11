Nike drops sick WNBA-inspired Kobe 6 Protro kicks that pay homage to Bryant, Gigi
The natural question is, why did it take so long?
The late Kobe Bryant was always a huge champion of women's sports, especially with regards to basketball naturally, inspiring an entire generation that turned into some of the biggest names in the WNBA like Sabrina Ionescu, with her own wildly successful Nike line, Diana Taurasi, and many others.
Still with one of the most popular sneakers in the Nike arsenal, photos have leaked of the new WNBA-inspired Kobe 6 Protro "Total Orange" kicks. And they are sublime.
Inspired by the all-orange WNBA sweatshirt Kobe wore courtside with his daughter Gigi, who also passed away in the unimaginable helicopter crash that took both of their lives, it's the perfect homage to Gianna and her legendary Los Angeles Lakers father. Gigi was also an honorary WNBA All-Star last season along with her teammates who died.
The smoking sneakers are expected to drop in July around WNBA All-Star Weekend, and that's usually when Kobe's widow and brains now behind the Kobe Nike line, likes to drop new Kobe 6 Protro styles since she too is a huge advocate of women's sports, like last year when Caitlin Clark dropped her custom pair and is debuting a new colorway this season.
It'll be a hot-ticket item amongst WNBA and NBA players alike, and for those fortunate sneakerheads that are able to buy a pair before they sell out, it'll be total bliss.
