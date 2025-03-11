The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Nike drops sick WNBA-inspired Kobe 6 Protro kicks that pay homage to Bryant, Gigi

The Los Angeles Lakers legend always championed women's sports, especially in basketball and the WNBA. So it's the perfect match of awesome.

Matthew Graham

IMAGO / Newscom World

The natural question is, why did it take so long?

The late Kobe Bryant was always a huge champion of women's sports, especially with regards to basketball naturally, inspiring an entire generation that turned into some of the biggest names in the WNBA like Sabrina Ionescu, with her own wildly successful Nike line, Diana Taurasi, and many others.

RELATED: Kobe Bryant's daughter Natalia slays sleek black gown for Vanity Fair Oscar Party

Gianna Bryant, Vanessa Bryant, Kobe Bryant holding Bianka Bryant, and Natalia Bryant
December 18, 2017: The retirement of the Los Angeles Lakers Kobe Bryant's 8 and 24 jerseys with Gianna, Vanessa, Kobe Bryant holding Bianka, and Natalia. / IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Still with one of the most popular sneakers in the Nike arsenal, photos have leaked of the new WNBA-inspired Kobe 6 Protro "Total Orange" kicks. And they are sublime.

RELATED: Kyrie Irving pays respects to Kobe and Gigi in touching scene before Mavs vs Lakers

Inspired by the all-orange WNBA sweatshirt Kobe wore courtside with his daughter Gigi, who also passed away in the unimaginable helicopter crash that took both of their lives, it's the perfect homage to Gianna and her legendary Los Angeles Lakers father. Gigi was also an honorary WNBA All-Star last season along with her teammates who died.

The smoking sneakers are expected to drop in July around WNBA All-Star Weekend, and that's usually when Kobe's widow and brains now behind the Kobe Nike line, likes to drop new Kobe 6 Protro styles since she too is a huge advocate of women's sports, like last year when Caitlin Clark dropped her custom pair and is debuting a new colorway this season.

It'll be a hot-ticket item amongst WNBA and NBA players alike, and for those fortunate sneakerheads that are able to buy a pair before they sell out, it'll be total bliss.

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

Perfect 10: Jordan Chiles serves iconic dance entrance in Jennifer Hudson show tunnel

Workin’ mom: Brittany Mahomes brings baby Golden in adorable workout selfie

LIV-in it up: Paulina Gretzky rocks Nashville dive bar with DJ at LIV Golf Hong Kong

Giddy up: Gabby Thomas turns heads with Texas cowgirl fit atop a horse

Big $$$: A’ja Wilson net worth: the three-time MVP has earned big bucks off the court

Published
Matthew Graham
MATTHEW GRAHAM

Matthew Graham has over 20 years of media experience and oversees The Athlete Lifestyle On SI. He has had previous leadership roles at NBC Sports, Yahoo, and USA TODAY, where he co-founded For The Win (named Best Mobile Site by Digiday). He has also written for ESPN, Cosmopolitan, US Weekly, People, E! Online, and FHM, covering major sports and entertainment events like the Oscars, the Golden Globes, NBA Finals, Super Bowl, and winning the Yahoo Superstar Award for coverage of the Olympics.

Home/Fashion