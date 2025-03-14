Livvy Dunne dyes hair before traveling with LSU to face Auburn
Livvy Dunne traveled with the LSU gymnastics team after being off for over a month with a knee injury. Whether or not she competes on Friday, she will certainly stand out even more with her freshly dyed hair.
The 22-year-old fifth-year Lady Tigers gymnast is rehabbing an avulsion fracture. She wasn’t able to participate for her final senior night at LSU’s PMAC, but took some fire leotard selfies with her teammates like old times.
Dunne was a surprise cheerleader on the private jet the team took for the meet with the Auburn Tigers. She had all kinds of fun with her teammates on the way there with some epic photos.
RELATED: Livvy Dunne shares injured knee rehab in surprisingly dirty white shoes
It’s unclear if Dunne will compete, but as coach Jay Clark said, “It’s about pain. It’s about her pain. It’s an unusual thing.” Hopefully Dunne can fight through that pain and finish her final season strong.
If she does compete at Auburn, she will be doing it as a super blonde as she bleached her hair even more blonde before the trip.
RELATED: LSU star Kailin Chio’s pink bikini stunner upstages Livvy Dunne’s poolside selfie
Hopefully, blondes do have more fun in Auburn.
The Lady Tigers are looking to defend the school’s first ever national championship and the SEC Championships start on March 22. Competing or not, Dunne will look good with her super blonde hair either on the mat or just cheering on her teammates.
