Detroit Lions hilariously call 'dibs' on giant baby you have to see to believe
It seems like kids are just so much bigger these days and getting recruited early on for sports. Well, the Detroit Lions already called “dibs” on a giant six-month-old baby that’s truly incredible.
It’s just different out there when you see Shaq dwarfed by a college kid these days, and 6th graders who are twice the size of their opponents on the basketball court.
It was a big deal back in 2010 when Lane Kiffin offered 7th-grade quarterback and 13-year-old David Sills a scholarship to come be a USC Trojans player five years later, which never materialized as Sills played for the West Virginia Mountaineers. But it was groundbreaking and unthinkable at the time.
RELATED: Dan Campbell's wife Holly roasts him perfectly with sick Lions throwback jersey
Fast forward to 2025 and a baby is going viral from a post a mom made about her 31-pound boy at just six months old. The Lions social media immediately responded with “Dibs.” Check out this future potential football star.
RELATED: 7-foot-4 Victor Wembanyama makes Star Wars actors look miniature
Is that baby related to the 6-foot-5, 265-pound plus Lions head coach Dan Campbell? The kid is already ready for Pee-wee football.
Kudos to the mom named Madison for sharing that, but how big was the child at birth?
For now, the Lions will be focusing on their big playoff game on Saturday vs. the Washington Commanders, but it doesn’t hurt to look down the road about 25 years.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Buffalo queen: Hailee Steinfeld rocks custom Josh Allen jacket with Bills WAGs at game
Unreal uniform: Livvy Dunne’s LSU purple leotard sparkler is July 4th fireworks worthy
How much was it?: Carson Beck’s real Miami ‘salary’ revealed, and it’s not $4 million
No way!: 7-foot-1 Shaq looks shockingly short next to 7-foot-9 Florida freshman
Groovin’: Cameron Brink flexes goofy dance after half-court shot against WNBA legend