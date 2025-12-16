Jake Paul reveals Netflix fight ring outfit nailing Hulk Hogan homage perfectly

Jake Paul turned heads with his $1 million shorts for the most expensive ever in boxing history when he fought 58-year-old Mike Tyson in November of 2024. He just revealed his insane shorts and fit for his upcoming fight with Anthony Joshua on Friday that are the ultimate homage to the late pro wrestling superstar Hulk Hogan.

The influencer-turned-pro-boxer Paul and the former heavyweight champion of the world Joshua are set to fight on December 19 at Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida.

Jake Paul and Anthony Joshua face off after a press conference announcing their heavyweight boxing match at Kayesa Center. | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Heading into the bout, 28-year-old Paul holds a record of 12-1 with seven knockouts, while the 36-year-old Joshua is 28-4 with 25 by KO. Joshua has a huge height advantage, towering over Paul at 6-foot-6 to his 6-foot-1. He’s also beaten some serious fighters in Wladimir Klitschko, Joseph Parker, Kubrat Pulev, Dillian Whyte and Alexander Povetkin.

It’s going to be must-see TV on how Paul can match up. What will certainly be talked about will be his entrance fit, which he revealed on Tuesday of fight week in some insane shorts he made out of 12-foot alligator with the perfect homage to Hogan, who passed away in July at the age of 71. Paul wrote, “Turned a 12ft Gator into my fight outfit in homage to the legendary Hulk Hogan — RIP Brother ❤️💛”

Will he also come out to Hogan’s theme song “Real American” by Rick Derringer?

Love him or hate him, Paul is the content king and knows how to sell a fight. That outfit is legendary.

Here’s a look back at Hulk’s different looks. No doubt, the Hulk would be loving Paul’s fit. Here’s

