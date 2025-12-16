Jake Paul’s mind-blowing estimated payday for Anthony Joshua Netflix fight

Jake Paul earned a massive payday when he took on Mike Tyson back in November of 2024. Just over one year later, he’s set to earn way more for his boxing match with Anthony Joshua.

The influencer-turned-pro-boxer Paul and the former heavyweight champion of the world Joshua are set to fight on Friday, December 19 at Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida.

Heading into the bout, 28-year-old Paul holds a record of 12-1 with seven knockouts, while the 36-year-old Joshua is 28-4 with 25 by KO. Joshua has a huge height advantage, towering over Paul at 6-foot-6 to his 6-foot-1. He’s also beaten some serious fighters in Wladimir Klitschko, Joseph Parker, Kubrat Pulev, Dillian Whyte and Alexander Povetkin.

Jake Paul and Anthony Joshua face off after a press conference announcing their heavyweight boxing match at Kayesa Center. | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Paul earned around $40 million for his estimated purse from the Tyson fight that he spent on a ridiculous ranch property in Georgia. He even wore $1 million boxing shorts for the match.

Even more insane purse expected for Paul-Joshua fight

He’ll be able to buy a lot more than that property after the Joshua fight. While the Netflix Tyson fight was wildly popular, Paul vs. Joshua is set to bring in an even more massive purse.

Nov 15, 2024; Arlington, Texas, Mike Tyson (black gloves) fights Jake Paul (silver gloves) at AT&T Stadium. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Estimates on the lower end have it at around $180 million, but Paul even tweeted $267 million. Based on the low end with the fighters splitting it, he could walk away with $90M+.

That’s crazy money. He can buy an even bigger jet now.

Love him or hate him, Jake Paul is laughing all the way to the bank.

