Jake Paul is alarmingly tiny beside 6-foot-6 Anthony Joshua for Netflix fight
Jake Paul and Anthony Joshua square off on Friday, December 19, at the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida, live on Netflix. They had their first press conference and face off where the size difference between the two was alarming.
Paul, whose is a famous influencer along with his brother Logan Paul, has a professional record of 12-1 with seven knockouts. He’s beaten names like former UFC stars Tyron Woodley and Anderson Silva, along with the legendary former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson. Tyson was 58 years old to Paul at 27, though, and there was a lot of backlash following the fight.
With all due respect to those guys, Paul hasn’t gotten in the ring with a beast like Joshua who is still just 36 years old and boasts a professional record of 28-4. The fight will also be at heavyweight — a significant step up for Paul from cruiserweight.
When the two got together on Friday, Joshua’s size at 6-foot-6 overwhelmed the 6-foot-1 Paul.
Paul definitely had to look up at him:
And looked tiny beside him:
Paul posted the video and proclaimed, “This will be the biggest upset in boxing history.”
Opening odds heavily favor Joshua (around -1200) as they should.
Win or lose, no doubt Paul will be laughing to the bank like the staggering $40 million he reportedly made vs. Tyson.
Paul loves to show off his money, too, like when he wore $1 million boxing shorts vs. Tyson. He also owns a $20 million Puerto Rico mansion called “The Taj MaPaul.
He’s also having fun being the social media star he is with this fight next month.
We shall see how much fun he has vs. the much bigger Josua once he steps into the ring.
