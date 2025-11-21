The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Jake Paul is alarmingly tiny beside 6-foot-6 Anthony Joshua for Netflix fight

This will be the influencer-turned-pro boxer’s biggest test in the ring.

Matt Ryan

Jake Paul reacts after knocking out Andre August in the first round at Caribe Royale Orlando.
Jake Paul reacts after knocking out Andre August in the first round at Caribe Royale Orlando. / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Jake Paul and Anthony Joshua square off on Friday, December 19, at the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida, live on Netflix. They had their first press conference and face off where the size difference between the two was alarming.

Paul, whose is a famous influencer along with his brother Logan Paul, has a professional record of 12-1 with seven knockouts. He’s beaten names like former UFC stars Tyron Woodley and Anderson Silva, along with the legendary former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson. Tyson was 58 years old to Paul at 27, though, and there was a lot of backlash following the fight.

Jake Paul and Mike Tyso
Jake Paul defeated 58-year-old Mike Tyson just over a year ago. / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

RELATED: Jake Paul buys massive 5,653-acre, $39 million ranch with amazing amenities

With all due respect to those guys, Paul hasn’t gotten in the ring with a beast like Joshua who is still just 36 years old and boasts a professional record of 28-4. The fight will also be at heavyweight — a significant step up for Paul from cruiserweight.

When the two got together on Friday, Joshua’s size at 6-foot-6 overwhelmed the 6-foot-1 Paul.

RELATED: Jake Paul mocks Floyd Mayweather Jr. for smaller private jet in side-by-side troll

Paul definitely had to look up at him:

Jake Paul and Anthony Josu
Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

And looked tiny beside him:

Jake Paul and Anthony Josua
Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Paul posted the video and proclaimed, “This will be the biggest upset in boxing history.”

Opening odds heavily favor Joshua (around -1200) as they should.

Win or lose, no doubt Paul will be laughing to the bank like the staggering $40 million he reportedly made vs. Tyson.

Paul loves to show off his money, too, like when he wore $1 million boxing shorts vs. Tyson. He also owns a $20 million Puerto Rico mansion called “The Taj MaPaul.

He’s also having fun being the social media star he is with this fight next month.

We shall see how much fun he has vs. the much bigger Josua once he steps into the ring.

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

Awkward first: New ‘First Take’ host Shae Cornette addresses Molly Qerim’s exit

First Lady winner: Sarkisian’s wife Loreal wears daring gold denim fit for Texas game

Tearjerker: Alex Vesia’s wife gets note from Dodgers WAG after devastating baby’s death

Zag WAG: Ohtani’s wife Mamiko has unique fit defying Dodgers WAGs for World Series

Tigers whimper: Lane Kiffin’s daughter Landry reveals LSU fit looking sad in ugly loss

Published |Modified
Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

Home/News