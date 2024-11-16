Jake Paul rocking most expensive boxing outfit in history vs. Mike Tyson
How can Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson live from the home of the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, get any more crazy?
We’ve already had a viral slap from Tyson across Paul’s face, Paul’s mom weighing in with a three-word diss, and Paul showing up on Wednesday with a seven-figure watch on.
The night started with the Cowboys cheerleaders doing a performance to AC/DC’s “Thundrestruck” song.
It’s an electric atmosphere. Now, we got a sneak peek of the 27-year-old Paul’s insane fit for the fight vs the 58-year-old Tyson with a diamond-everything shoes and shorts look in what will be the most expensive fit ever fought in. It reportedly has 380 carats blinged all out with his “W” on it which stands for “Win.” To top it all off, Mr. Monopoly is on the shorts.
Paul stands to make an estimated $40+ million from the fight. It’s just his world right now and we are witnessing it.
Paul, whose famous brother is Logan Paul, is already estimated to be worth $80 million. The viral influencer with 27 million Instagram followers continues to grow his brands. He even has Livvy Dunne doing odd drugstore gymnastics and full splits for his men’s product “W”.
No doubt, it’s going to be a night to remember with much more craziness to come.
