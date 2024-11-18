Jalen Green's gf Draya Michele slams cheeky tie-dye jeans on Rockets court
Influencer turned NBA WAG Draya Michele is back with another heater. This weekend, boyfriend Jalen Green and the Houston Rockets were on the road for a Sunday night showdown with the Chicago Bulls.
Draya, meanwhile, was throwing it back with some photos on the Rockets court.
She dropped several shots from the Toyota Center that featured a very interesting fit that had people talking.
Draya was keeping things simple with a black and white fit, complemented by some silver accssories, but it was the design on the back that caught everyone's attenion.
If you're thinking, 'does that appear to be the backside of some jeans on another pair of denim?' Your eyes may not be fooling you.
If you're thinking: 'could you ever dunk in those?'
Well, Draya has your answer.
It is definitely a unique look, but you don't rise to superstardom as an influencer without taking some risks. So, you may as well try to go above and beyond.
Draya, 39, and Green, 22, began dating in August 2023 and immediately caught heat for their 17-year age gap, but they haven't let that slow them down.
On the court, Jalen isn't slowing down either with an 18 points, four rebound performance against the Bulls in the Rockets' 143-107 blowout win.
