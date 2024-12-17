Jay Cutler's ex Kristin Cavallari shows some skin in clingy, strapless gown
Kristin Cavallari was dressed to impress in her Instagram post on Sunday, December 15. The 37-year-old former WAG, who was married to former Chicago Bears star Jay Cutler from 2011 to 2020, looked stunning in a nude-colored, floor-length gown.
RELATED: Jay Cutler's ex Kristin Cavallari goes simple and swoon-worthy in stripped-down ad
“Work then play,” the Laguna Beach alum wrote in the caption of her post, which featured a mirror selfie that showed off her figure. She also modeled some jeweled sandals and a matching clutch bag. Based on the rest of the photos in the carousel, the outfit was for a formal holiday party, which the Uncommon James founder attended with friends Char Riley and Brittany Field.
Also featured in the photo dump were some promotional images for Cavallari’s podcast, Let’s Be Honest With Kristin Cavallari.
Comments on the post were chock-full of compliments for the reality star and influencer, as well as requests for how they could emulate the look. “Most beautiful girl on the freaking planet,” read one such comment. “Beautiful dress on a gorgeous woman,” commented another follower. “We need the dress details!!” begged a fashion-forward fan. “The dress is fire!! And I love your lipstick shade. Can you share the color??” asked one fan who wanted all the details.
Time will tell if the fashion tastemaker will share tips for imitating her style.
