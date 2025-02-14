Jeremy Swayman's gf Alessandra rocks custom USA WAGs jacket at 4 Nations Face-Off
The 4 Nations Face-Off is underway and Team USA got off to a hot start with a 6-1 route over Team Finland. Not only did the players show out big on Thursday, but their support system did as well.
The Team USA WAGs came together for some coordinated fits that included custom bomber jackets.
Each jacket was custom designed for the players' wives and girlfriends with the player names embroidered on the back.
MORE: Connor McDavid's wife Lauren heats up the ice for Canada's 4 Nations Face-Off victory
Boston Bruins goalie Jeremy Swayman's girlfriend Alessandra showed off her jacket on the 'Gram with Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Zach Werenski's fiancee Odette Peters.
Alessandra also shared a post from Ottawa Senators captain Brady Tkachuk's wife Emma showing the WAGs coming together in their matching jackets.
You have to love quality coordination.
The United States and Canada are hosting the 2025 4 Nations Face-Off which also features Finland and Sweden. The tournament features a round-robin format, followed by a one-game final between the top two teams.
Games are being played at the TD Garden in Boston and the Bell Centre in Montreal.
The 4 Nations Face-Off officially kicked off on Wednesday, February 12, and will run through Thursday, February 20. Up next for Team USA is a highly-anticipated showdown against Team Canada on Saturday, February 15.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
New Miss: Landry Kiffin crushes dad Lane in ab-flexing, shoestring crop top for pilates
Not Florida: Why Kendrick Lamar had ‘Gloria’ jacket for Super Bowl halftime show
Flying indeed: Kobe Bryant’s widow Vanessa rocks amazing Eagles fit
Adorable alert: Steph Curry’s wife Ayesha shares rare baby Cai photo on hike
Jorts they ain’t: Livvy Dunne reveals full Daisy Dukes fit with knee-high black boots