Team USA Blows Game Open vs. Finland With Two Goals in 11 Seconds
Team USA caught fire during the third period of Thursday's 4-Nations Face-Off clash against Finland.
Heading into the final period up 2–1, the United States doubled its tally with a pair of rapid fire goals from Matthew Tkachuk and Jake Guentzel just 11 seconds apart.
Tkachuk lit the lamp just 15 seconds into the third period with a wrist shot from long range that snuck past Juuse Saros to make it a 3–1 game. Moments later, just after the ensuing face-off, Guentzel followed suit with a goal of his own off an assist from captain Auston Matthews.
Have a look at the sequence that flipped this game on its head:
Just like that, it went from a one-score contest to a three-goal lead for the Americans. And the goals kept flowing from there.
Less than three minutes later, Brady Tkachuk, the younger brother of Matthew, scored his second goal with a jaw-dropping finish in front of the net.
Not wanting to be outdone, Matthew added a second goal to his tally on the power play later in the period, extending the U.S. lead to 6–1.
Four of the six United States goals were scored by the Tkachuk brothers, who are following in the footsteps of their father, Keith, who is Team USA's all-time leading scorer in "best-on-best" ice hockey tournaments.
Team USA plays again Saturday in a rivalry showdown against Canada, with puck drop set for 8 p.m. ET from Montreal's Bell Centre.