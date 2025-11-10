Jimmy Butler's outrageous hair has Stephen Curry losing his mind when he sees it
Stephen Curry and Jimmy Butler complement each other perfectly on the court with the Golden State Warriors. They appear to have bonded well off of it as well.
The All-Star Butler was traded from the Miami Heat in the middle of last season and was the Robin to Curry’s Batman that had the Warriors primed for a playoff run until Steph got hurt in the Game 1 win of the second round vs. the Minnesota Timberwolves.
Butler seems to be fitting right in with the personalities with the four-time championship players in Draymond Green and Curry on the court.
He’s always been an interesting personality off of it like in 2023 when he showed up to Heat media day with his nose pierced, nails panted, and long hair for his “emo” look that didn’t last long.
He also had some dreads in 2022:
In a video that just came out on Curry’s Instagram, Butler is getting his hair worked on by stylists when Steph appears and can’t believe what he’s seeing. He loses his mind with laughter in the moment he laid eyes on Butler’s long hair.
It looks like it’s an exchange before the season as Jimmy mentions September, but it’s a funny moment we haven’t seen between the Warriors teammates.
