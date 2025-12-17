J.J. McCarthy’s fiancée Katya slays rare Vikings game-day fit in all-black stunner

J.J. McCarthy has led the Minnesota Vikings to back-to-back wins and although they are out of the playoffs, the young quarterback is showing promise to finish the season strong. His fiancée Katya Kuropas is supporting him and posted a rare game-day fit from the stadium.

McCarthy and Kuropas were high school sweethearts in Illinois and got engaged shortly after he won the national championship with the Michigan Wolverines in 2023.

Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy kisses his Katya Kuropas to celebrate the Wolverines' 34-13 win over Washington to win the national championship. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK

In September they welcomed their first child with a baby boy named Rome. Mom has shown off some adorable photos of little Rome in his Vikings fit, and this latest one of them all together.

RELATED: Who is Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy’s fiancée Katya Kuropas?

Katya Kuropas/Instagram

Soon it will be baby’s first Christmas and New Year, but for now it’s still football season and Katya is supporting McCarthy, who while is in his second season since being drafted as the 10th overall pick in the 2024 Draft missed his entire first season with a knee injury. She (on the right) just posted a look at her black Vikings jacket fit with matching leggings.

RELATED: J.J. McCarthy's fiancée Katya shares Vikings gift for baby Rome

With a newborn, we haven’t seen her this season at games.

She’s certainly back to crushing those Sunday looks.

McCarthy has thrown for 1342 yards, 11 touchdowns, but 11 interceptions this season while missing six games with injury.

He and the Vikings hit the road to face the New York Giants on Sunday.

