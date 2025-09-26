Injured J.J. McCarthy's fiancée Katya shares Vikings gift for baby Rome
J.J. McCarthy’s injured ankle is keeping him out of the Minnesota Vikings game vs. the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday from Dublin, Ireland. His newborn son, though, is having a winning week at home.
The 22-year-old McCarthy and his fiancée Katya Kuropas, also 22, welcomed their first child just over two weeks ago. In fact, just yesterday, Kuropas shared her two-week update of baby boy Rome.
She’s also shared many adorable moments with their new baby including bringing him home and seeing their giant dogs’ reaction, and his first Vikings game-day outfit.
Now, Rome has a custom football to go with his game-day fits that the Vikings gave him. Katya showed off the adorable present with the baby’s full name on it, the day he was born, and his height and weight. She wrote, “I think he likes his football 😂 @vikings.”
That’s too cute. And 8.7 pounds — that’s a big boy!
McCarthy and Kuropas have been together since high school in Illinois and got engaged in January of 2024 right after he led the Michigan Wolverines to the national championship.
Dad J.J. isn’t playing on Sunday after going 1-1 as the team’s starter before getting hurt, but Rome is certainly having himself a week with that awesome gift.
