JJ McCarthy’s fiancée Katya shows off baby boy’s Vikings’ winning fit vs. Lions

The Minnesota quarterback returned from injury on Sunday with a huge road win. His son won the day, though.

Minnesota Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy (9) walks off the field after the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.
Minnesota Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy (9) walks off the field after the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. / David Reginek-Imagn Images

J.J. McCarthy came back for the Minnesota Vikings and balled out in a huge win on the road over the Detroit Lions on Sunday.

McCarthy had missed the last five games since he sprained his ankle in Week 2. What a way to return. He threw for 143 yards and two huge touchdowns as Minnesota upset the Lions, 27-24, to move to 4-4 on the season and in the mix in the NFC North as both Detroit and the Green Bay Packers lost on Sunday.

McCarthy and his fiancée Katya Kuropas welcomed their first child just on September 12 in son Rome.

RELATED: Injured J.J. McCarthy's fiancée Katya shares Vikings gift for baby Rome

On Sunday, Rome was dad’s No. 1 fan in a post Katya shared after the victory with the baby in his adorable football onesie.

RELATED: Who is Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy’s fiancée Katya Kuropas?

Rome McCarthy
Katya Kuropas/Instagram

Rome is getting so big.

McCarthy and Kuropas have known each other since high school in Illinois, and then he proposed to her right after winning the 2024 NCAA championship with the Michigan Wolverines.

While it was all about dad on the field Sunday in his big victory in his Vikings return, off of it it’s all about baby Rome.

Rome McCarthy
Katya Kuropas/Instagram

Published
