Jordan Chiles flaunts crop-top sass on Houston Rockets' center court

USA gymnastics star Jordan Chiles showed off her sassy side on the Houston Rockets' center court after the conclusion of the 'Gold Over America Tour.'

Josh Sanchez

Jordan Chiles has been on the road for the "Gold Over America Tour" following her run in the 2024 Paris Olympics, but she's remained loyal to the Houston Rockets.

During the tour's stop in Texas, Chiles pulled up to the Toyota Center for the team's season opener against the Charlotte Hornets. She made a statement in a blinged-out Rockets jersey skirt and thigh-high boots.

Now, she is back in Houston for Part 2.

The "Gold Over America Tour" wrapped on Sunday, November 3, and on Monday night, Chiles returned to the Toyota Center to watch the Rockets take care of the New York Knicks.

Once again, she rocked a stellar fit that turned heads and she made her presence known on center court.

Jordan Chiles knows how to stand out in a crowd.

Chiles won gold in the team all-around and won bronze in the floor routine before a technicalityled to her medal getting stripped.

She will soon be turning her attention to a return to the UCLA gymnastics team.

During her two years as a member of the UCLA gymnastics team, Chiles won two Pac-12 titles and two NCAA championships.

Now, she'll have more opportunities to add hardware to her trophy case.

Josh Sanchez
