Jordan Chiles rocks blinged out Rockets jersey skirt, thigh-high boots
Jordan Chiles has been living it up since the emotional roller coaster that was the 2024 Paris Olympics. Chiles won gold in the team all-around and had won bronze in the floor routine before a technicality led to her medal getting stripped.
Since then, she's been throwing out first pitches at MLB ballparks, and traveling the country as part of USA gymnastics' "Gold Over America Tour."
Most recently, Chiles pulled up to the Toyota Center for the Houston Rockets' season-opener against the Charlotte Hornets.
Chiles pulled up to the arena in a blinged out Rockets jersey skirt and thigh-high boots that had people turning their heads.
That's how you make a statement.
Chiles will soon be turning her attention to a return to the UCLA gymnastics team.
During her two years as a member of the UCLA gymnastics team, Chiles won two Pac-12 titles and two NCAA championships.
Now, she'll have more opportunities to add hardware to her trophy case.
