Jordan Chiles saves best for last in all-black gown perfect for SI Swimsuit party
Jordan Chiles saved her best for last, upstaging her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover shoot with her red carpet night dress.
The 24-year-old Olympic gold medalist and UCLA Bruins gymnast has been super busy since the college season ended with the team winning the Big Ten championship and finishing as national runner-ups. She rocked a blinged-out bikini at Coachella, followed by a next-level cowgirl fit for a Beyoncé “Cowboy Carter” concert in Los Angeles, and then an all-white glam look for a swanky Tory Burch party in Beverly Hills.
RELATED: Jordan Chiles unrecognizable with new hairstyle following UCLA Gymnastics season
Chiles posed in a gold medalist-worthy bikini for the SI Swimsuit issue in different acrobatic maneuvers, and shared her emotional reaction to being part of the iconic brand. For Thursday night’s red carpet night, Chiles bared her abs in a stunning black dress.
RELATED: Jordan Chiles rocks Nike skirt with cowboy boots combo in mirror selfie
And she rocked it in front of the cameras.
That’s the equivalent of a gymnastics perfect 10 right there.
Chiles is enjoying her offseason and will return to UCLA next season to try and help the Bruins win the first national title since 2018.
She’s superstar and certainly saved her best fit for last.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Giddy up!: Vanessa Bryant rocks next-level cowgirl fit for Beyoncé concert with girls
MLB first family: Ohtani posts most adorable photo with new baby, wife Mamiko
Back off: Anthony Edwards’ gf Shannon flexes custom Timberwolves fit in IG return
Truth revealed: Steph Curry’s sister sets record straight on ex-Warriors husband rumors
WT-LOL: Giants No. 3 pick Abdul Carter makes 5-foot-11 Cam Skattebo look ‘4 feet tall’