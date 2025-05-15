Jordan Chiles slays all-white glam fit for swanky Tory Burch party
Jordan Chiles is on fire with her fashion choices right now.
The gold medal Olympic gymnast finished her season with the UCLA Bruins full of perfect 10 scores and an individual national title on the uneven bars for the NCAA runner-ups. She’s been just as impressive off the mat as well.
The 24 year old did an iconic dance before The Jennifer Hudson Show, and followed it up by flexing a stunning bling bikini at Coachella, and then dropping a next-level cowgirl fit for a Beyoncé concert in Los Angeles. Then it was all about her amazing gold bikini Sports Illustrated Swimsuit photos that she had a touching emotional reaction to landing the cover.
With her star power, Chiles was invited to the Tory Burch Store on Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills opening party with other big names there like Ciara and Natalia Bryant, who posed together in an epic photo. Chiles wowed in an all-white glam fit that certainly stood out.
That fit is certainly white-hot on Chiles.
The gymnast has said she will return for next season for Big Ten champion UCLA as it eyes its first national title since 2018.
In the meantime, she’s going to continue going for perfect 10s with her fit game off the mat.
