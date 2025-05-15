The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Jordan Chiles slays all-white glam fit for swanky Tory Burch party

The Olympic gold medalist and UCLA Bruins gymnast wows with her latest fashion hit while amongst other stars.

Matt Ryan

Olympic champion Jordan Chiles on the Gold Meets Golden 10th Anniversary Year Event red carpet.
Olympic champion Jordan Chiles on the Gold Meets Golden 10th Anniversary Year Event red carpet. / IMAGO / Cover-Images

Jordan Chiles is on fire with her fashion choices right now.

The gold medal Olympic gymnast finished her season with the UCLA Bruins full of perfect 10 scores and an individual national title on the uneven bars for the NCAA runner-ups. She’s been just as impressive off the mat as well.

The 24 year old did an iconic dance before The Jennifer Hudson Show, and followed it up by flexing a stunning bling bikini at Coachella, and then dropping a next-level cowgirl fit for a Beyoncé concert in Los Angeles. Then it was all about her amazing gold bikini Sports Illustrated Swimsuit photos that she had a touching emotional reaction to landing the cover.

Jordan Chiles
Chiles even went with red hair recently. / @jordanchiles/Instagram

With her star power, Chiles was invited to the Tory Burch Store on Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills opening party with other big names there like Ciara and Natalia Bryant, who posed together in an epic photo. Chiles wowed in an all-white glam fit that certainly stood out.

Jordan Chiles
Jordan Chiles/Instagram
Jordan Chiles
Jordan Chiles/Instagram

That fit is certainly white-hot on Chiles.

The gymnast has said she will return for next season for Big Ten champion UCLA as it eyes its first national title since 2018.

In the meantime, she’s going to continue going for perfect 10s with her fit game off the mat.

Jordan Chiles
Jordan Chiles / Sports Illustrated Swimsuit

Published
Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

