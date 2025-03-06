Knicks WAG Jordyn Woods shares her 'Aunt Sarah' dies from cancer, as did her dad
"F**k cancer" indeed.
New York Knicks fans were concerned for Jordyn Woods and her long-time boyfriend Karl-Anthony Towns when the 7-footer unexpectedly missed the game against the Golden State Warriors in a 114-102 home loss at Madison Square Garden for personal reasons, and the social media influencer posted the cryptic two-word tweet.
Now we know why.
In a follow-up post from her Instagram Stories, the aspiring fashionista, 27, shared the devastating news that her Aunt Sarah had passed away from cancer.
"my guardian angels 🤍🕊️," Woods wrote. "I’ve had some time to sit with this and can’t seem to find the words to do you justice. Aunt Sarah wouldn’t want us to feel sorry she would want us to celebrate her life. Love you forever and thank you all for your messages."
Unfortunately for Woods, this is the second time she has lost a close family member to such a terrible disease, as she also lost her father to cancer in 2017. Thus, that's presumably why the former reality star said "my guardian angels."
KAT, 29, and Woods share the loss of a parent, as Towns lost his mother in 2020 due to complications with COVID where he emotionally shared his feelings at the time in an 18-minute YouTube video titled, "THE TOUGHEST YEAR OF MY LIFE."
"I leaned on her because she's one of those only people who actually knew how I was feeling and what I was going through," KAT said about Woods at the time.
KAT reposted a photo of him with Aunt Sarah when he was with the Minnesota Timberwolves showing off a signed jersey, and he's expected to return to the lineup tonight in a showdown with the Los Angeles Lakers.
In the meantime, Woods needs to lean on KAT now, and she sent a heartfelt note to Knicks fans thanking them for their support.
