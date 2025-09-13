The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Katie Feeney wears Georgia red miniskirt for 'College GameDay' at Tennessee

ESPN's new influencer made a daring choice in enemy territory for her 'College GameDay' debut at Tennessee in Georgia red.

Matthew Graham

Mar 2, 2025; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Katie Feeney on the red carpet at the 97th Oscars at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood in Los Angeles on Sunday, March 2, 2025.
Mar 2, 2025; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Katie Feeney on the red carpet at the 97th Oscars at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood in Los Angeles on Sunday, March 2, 2025. / Kevork Djansezian-USA TODAY
Katie Feeney is the fresh new face for ESPN. And early in her Worldwide Leader in Sports career, the 23 year old has shown she likes to wear fits that irk the home fans.

Katie Feeney
Katie Feeney/Snapchat

For Week 1 of the NFL, Feeney wore a Pittsburgh Steelers Aaron Rodgers jersey as part of an all-black fit at the New York Jets' MetLife Stadium to taunt the NYC faithful.

Apparently that theme continued with her inaugural fit for her highly anticipated "College GameDay" debut.

Even though Feeney attended Penn State and is a die-hard Nittany Lions fan, becoming an even bigger social media star partnering with the football program, she betrayed her alma mater by wearing Georgia Bulldogs red in a miniskirt with a matching blouse.

Katie Feeney
Katie Feeney wearing Georgia red at Tennessee / College GameDay/Instagram

It's another bold move to do that amongst all the Tennessee orange. Luckily for her, she received a southern polite "Rocky Top" welcome, at least while the cameras were rolling.

Katie Feeney
Katie Feeney for her 'College GameDay' debut / College GameDay/Instagram

It might get a little more hostile though with a few adult beverages and a 3:30 pm eastern kickoff.

Luckily Feeney is a charmer with her 14 million followers across social media, and she's trained for it with her past experiences.

Published
Matthew Graham
MATTHEW GRAHAM

Matthew Graham has over 20 years of media experience and oversees The Athlete Lifestyle On SI. He has had previous leadership roles at NBC Sports, Yahoo, and USA TODAY, where he co-founded For The Win (named Best Mobile Site by Digiday). He has also written for ESPN, Cosmopolitan, US Weekly, People, E! Online, and FHM, covering major sports and entertainment events like the Oscars, the Golden Globes, NBA Finals, Super Bowl, and winning the Yahoo Superstar Award for coverage of the Olympics.

