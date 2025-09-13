Katie Feeney wears Georgia red miniskirt for 'College GameDay' at Tennessee
Katie Feeney is the fresh new face for ESPN. And early in her Worldwide Leader in Sports career, the 23 year old has shown she likes to wear fits that irk the home fans.
For Week 1 of the NFL, Feeney wore a Pittsburgh Steelers Aaron Rodgers jersey as part of an all-black fit at the New York Jets' MetLife Stadium to taunt the NYC faithful.
Apparently that theme continued with her inaugural fit for her highly anticipated "College GameDay" debut.
Even though Feeney attended Penn State and is a die-hard Nittany Lions fan, becoming an even bigger social media star partnering with the football program, she betrayed her alma mater by wearing Georgia Bulldogs red in a miniskirt with a matching blouse.
It's another bold move to do that amongst all the Tennessee orange. Luckily for her, she received a southern polite "Rocky Top" welcome, at least while the cameras were rolling.
It might get a little more hostile though with a few adult beverages and a 3:30 pm eastern kickoff.
Luckily Feeney is a charmer with her 14 million followers across social media, and she's trained for it with her past experiences.
