Kelly Oubre's wife Shylynn rocks artsy gameday fit with Louis V bag

Shylynn Oubre, the wife of Phildaelphia 76ers guard Kelly Oubre, showed off her stylish Oubre gameday fit complete with a Louis Vuitton bag.

Josh Sanchez

Philadelphia 76ers guard Kelly Oubre Jr. poses for a photo on media day at the Philadelphia 76ers Training Complex.
Philadelphia 76ers guard Kelly Oubre Jr. poses for a photo on media day at the Philadelphia 76ers Training Complex. / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
The Philadelphia 76ers got the 2024-25 NBA season underway on the wrong foot, but there is a long way to go and the team remains one of the top contenders in the Eastern Conference.

Excitement is high in Philly and one of the people who will be cheering on the Sixers all season long is Shylynn Oubre, the wife of 76ers guard Kelly Oubre.

Shylynn and Kelly have been dating since 2020 after meeting through mutual friends and eventually got married at St. Regis Bahia Beach Resort in Puerto Rico in July 2023.

The location was chosen because of Shylynn's Puerto Rican roots.

Following Philadelphia's season opener, Shylynn showed off her gameday fit on Instagram. It was a special look with an Oubre theme, complete with some artsy pants and a Louis Vuitton bag.

Shylynn and Kelly have two children together: a daughter Málibu and a son TsuSún, which is a play on Kelly's nickname Tsunami.

The 25-year-old Shylynn is an entrepreneur who founded SHHY Beauty after graduating from Arizona State with a degree in communication, business, management, marketing, and related support services in 2020.

As the 76ers season continues, it will be exciting to see Shylynn's continued support and what fit she comes up with next.

Published |Modified
