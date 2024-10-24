James Harden's gf Paije Speights' Daisy Dukes, thigh-high boots steal show

The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Paije Speights, the girlfriend of Los Angeles Clippers star James Harden, rocked a stunning fit to the Intuit Dome for the NBA season opener.

Josh Sanchez

Los Angeles Clippers guard James Harden during the first half at Climate Pledge Arena.
Los Angeles Clippers guard James Harden during the first half at Climate Pledge Arena. / Steven Bisig-Imagn Images
The Los Angeles Clippers officially kicked off their 2024-25 NBA campaign with a home stand at the brand-new Intuit Dome on Wednesday night in Inglewood.

One of the many fans in attendance was Paije Speights, the girlfriend of Clippers star James Harden.

While there was plenty of action on the hardwood, it was Speights who stole the show.

Speights rocked a stunning fit complete with short jean shorts and thigh-high boots. The boots were from Spanish luxury brand Loewe.

The shorts and plaid jacket, meanwhile, were from French luxury house Celine.

Paije Speights, James Harden, NBA WAG, Los Angeles Clippers
Paije Speights/Instagram
Paije Speights, James Harden, NBA WAG, Los Angeles Clippers
Paije Speights/Instagram

Paije Speights, James Harden, NBA WAG, Los Angeles Clippers
Paije Speights/Instagram

That's how you make a statement.

Throughout the night, Paije was documenting Harden's statline on the video board. He finished the game with 29 points, 12 rebounds, and 8 assists.

Unfortunately for the Clippers, it was Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns who came away with a 116-113 overtime victory.

James Harden, Paije Speights, NBA WAGs, Los Angeles Clippers
Paije Speights/Instagram
James Harden, Paije Speights, NBA WAGs, Los Angeles Clippers
Paije Speights/Instagram

Paije is a Detroit native and designer behind Front Paije Designs. She brings a blend of streetwear and high fashion through her brand.

She burst onto the scene after starring on the HBO Max's reality seriesThe Hype in 2021, finishing in third place.

Paije currently boasts more than 190,000 followers on Instagram.

