James Harden's gf Paije Speights' Daisy Dukes, thigh-high boots steal show
The Los Angeles Clippers officially kicked off their 2024-25 NBA campaign with a home stand at the brand-new Intuit Dome on Wednesday night in Inglewood.
One of the many fans in attendance was Paije Speights, the girlfriend of Clippers star James Harden.
While there was plenty of action on the hardwood, it was Speights who stole the show.
Speights rocked a stunning fit complete with short jean shorts and thigh-high boots. The boots were from Spanish luxury brand Loewe.
The shorts and plaid jacket, meanwhile, were from French luxury house Celine.
That's how you make a statement.
Throughout the night, Paije was documenting Harden's statline on the video board. He finished the game with 29 points, 12 rebounds, and 8 assists.
Unfortunately for the Clippers, it was Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns who came away with a 116-113 overtime victory.
Paije is a Detroit native and designer behind Front Paije Designs. She brings a blend of streetwear and high fashion through her brand.
She burst onto the scene after starring on the HBO Max's reality seriesThe Hype in 2021, finishing in third place.
Paije currently boasts more than 190,000 followers on Instagram.
