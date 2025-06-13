The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Knicks WAG Jordyn Woods flexes ‘recharge’ stunner amid Karl-Anthony Towns drama

The girlfriend of the NBA All-Star shows off another winning fit while getting away from New York City.

Jordyn Woods arrives at the PrettyLittleThing X Kappa Launch Party in Los Angeles.
Jordyn Woods arrives at the PrettyLittleThing X Kappa Launch Party in Los Angeles.

While the New York Knicks season ended in disappointment in the Eastern Conference Finals loss to the Indiana Pacers, Karl-Anthony Towns girlfriend Jordyn Woods needed to “recharge” while taking a tropical vacation.

Towns has been taking heat in New York for how he performed in the series loss with his giant 4-year, $220.4 deal — and even some trade rumors have surfaced — and that’s enough for anyone to want to get away.

The Pacers were too much for Towns and the Knicks / Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

As a whole, the All-Star had a solid season for the Knicks after coming over from the Minnesota Timberwolves this season. He averaged 24.4 points and 12.8 rebounds per game.

He and his longtime girlfriend Woods also embraced New York with matching loud Yankees fits while out together. Woods was a hit at games too with looks like her custom KAT jeans for the playoffs.

Karl-Anthony Towns, Jordyn Woods, Ciara, Russell Wilson
Karl-Anthony Towns, Jordyn Woods, Ciara, Russell Wilson / Jordyn Woods/Instagram

When the season ended, she shed her Knicks fits in a perfect black dress, and then this white stunner so posted on her Instagram on Friday, and wrote, “much needed recharge ✨.”

Jordyn Woods
Jordyn Woods/Instagram
Jordyn Woods
Jordyn Woods/Instagram

Hopefully, the couple is having fun with some rest and relaxation in what figures to be a crazy offseason. Will Towns and Woods (and her fits) be in New York again next season?

For now they can enjoy the time off.

Jordyn Woods and Karl-Anthony Towns
Jordyn Woods wishes Karl-Anthony Towns a happy anniversary after five years of dating / Jordyn Woods / Instagram

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

