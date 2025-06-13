Knicks WAG Jordyn Woods flexes ‘recharge’ stunner amid Karl-Anthony Towns drama
While the New York Knicks season ended in disappointment in the Eastern Conference Finals loss to the Indiana Pacers, Karl-Anthony Towns girlfriend Jordyn Woods needed to “recharge” while taking a tropical vacation.
Towns has been taking heat in New York for how he performed in the series loss with his giant 4-year, $220.4 deal — and even some trade rumors have surfaced — and that’s enough for anyone to want to get away.
As a whole, the All-Star had a solid season for the Knicks after coming over from the Minnesota Timberwolves this season. He averaged 24.4 points and 12.8 rebounds per game.
He and his longtime girlfriend Woods also embraced New York with matching loud Yankees fits while out together. Woods was a hit at games too with looks like her custom KAT jeans for the playoffs.
When the season ended, she shed her Knicks fits in a perfect black dress, and then this white stunner so posted on her Instagram on Friday, and wrote, “much needed recharge ✨.”
Hopefully, the couple is having fun with some rest and relaxation in what figures to be a crazy offseason. Will Towns and Woods (and her fits) be in New York again next season?
For now they can enjoy the time off.
